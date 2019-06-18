Services
Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Corinne G. Froehling, 87, will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Corinne passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, all at the St. Anthony Parish Center. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.

Corinne was born on February 10, 1932 in Watkins to Mathias and Rosella (Haider) Nies. On April 26, 1952, Corinne was united in marriage to Donald Froehling at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins, where they have lived their entire marriage. Over the years, Corinne had been employed at Lundemo's Pharmacy, Green Giant, Korman Mink Farm, Animal Fair, Mueller Mink Farm, Nistler Building and Supply, and Mies Implement. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and was active with the CCW, Liturgy Committee, St. Theresia Mission Quilting Group and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the Watkins Senior Citizens.

Corinne loved to sew and made clothing for the family. She also enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and quilting. Her hobbies included vegetable and flower gardening, traveling, playing cards and occasional trips to the casino. But most of all she loved her family, she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Corinne is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Froehling of Watkins; children and their spouses, Pamela (Joe) Smoley of Sauk Rapids, Debra (Eldred) Hennen of South Haven, Charles (Barb) Froehling of Kimball, Steven (Susan) Froehling of Foley, Robert (Sharon) Froehling of St. Cloud, Mary Broda of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren with another due in September; brother, Earl "Fuzzy" Nies of Lake Elmo; brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; brothers, Vernon and Wallace Nies.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 18, 2019
