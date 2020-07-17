1/1
Curt A. Orth
Curt A. Orth

St. Cloud - Funeral services celebrating the life of Curt A. Orth, 59, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Curt passed away, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend LeRoy Scheirel will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Curt was born on March 27, 1961 in St. Cloud to Gary and Rosalie (Ewers) Orth. He graduated from Apollo High School in 1979. He proudly served in the US Army as an Airborne Medic. Curt returned to St. Cloud and began working. He married Mary Messer on June 23, 1990 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud. They lived most of their lives in St. Cloud. Due to poor health, Curt retired in 2016.

Curt enjoyed karaoke, camping, all sorts of nerdy games and fantasy role playing board games. Above all he treasured spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his very bad jokes, his inability to quote movies correctly and his love of singing. Curt will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary; children, Brennan and Melissa at home; siblings, Lynn (Doug) Kammeier of Iowa, Kent (Margaret) of Waite Park, Todd (Conni) of St. Stephen, Gwen (Chuck) Ruhoff of Sauk Rapids, Denee (Todd) Noble of Sartell, Stephani (Nathan) Tesmer of Clear Lake; step-mother, Sue Orth of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Curt was preceded in death by his parents; and infant son, Patrick.

A heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Dialysis Unit and the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital ICU.

Memorials are preferred.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
