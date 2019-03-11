Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's Abbey/University Church
Collegeville, MN
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John's Abbey/University Church
Collegeville, MN
Rockville - A Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. John's Abbey/University Church in Collegeville, MN for Curtis David Rothstein, age 18, who died unexpectedly in Rockville on Thursday. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Friends and family may gather from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Curtis was born on November 13, 2000 in Rice Lake, WI. His parents are Ed and Sharon (Rohe) Rothstein. Curtis worked at Northern Tool & Equipment in Waite Park. He loved the outdoors, "the cabin", camping, campfires, storytelling, jokes and helping others. Curtis message in life was always be humble and kind as stated in Tim McGraw's song "Humble and Kind".

He is survived by his loving parents, Ed and Sharon; grandparents, Martin and Rita Rothstein, Dolores Rohe; his favorite sidekick, his dog Marley; and many dear friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Herman Rohe, aunt, Karla Rothstein and uncle, Kurt Rothstein.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 11, 2019
