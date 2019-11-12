|
Curtis LeRoy Hanson
St. Cloud, MN - Curtis LeRoy Hanson, age 84, of St. Cloud, MN passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. An open house to celebrate Curt's life will be held from 12:30 - 2:30 on Saturday, November 16th at The Kelly Inn. For those of you who are unable to attend, please toast Curt and tell him your fondest memory.
Curt was born on June 6, 1935 in Moorhead, Minnesota to Carl and Eileen (Halgunseth) Hanson. He played football, basketball, and baseball, and graduated from Moorhead Sr. High School and Moorhead State University.
Curt married Mary Ellen Brodigan in 1958. After living in Fargo-Moorhead, California and Wisconsin, they moved the family to Brainerd where Curt taught Special Education at Franklin Jr High and coached multiple sports, including football at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Curt was well known for his sense of humor and his genuine care for others. He was a master story teller and people leaned in to hear his stories even if they had heard them before. It was obvious to all that Curt had a loving, gentle spirit as many of his previous students and athletes would stop by for a visit when passing through town. Curt made it known that everyone was always welcome at the Hanson home.
Curt enjoyed camping, canoeing and singing around the campfire with family, friends and relatives. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with family on his land near Chisolm. Curt loved to read, shop, and to say he was an avid MN Gopher football fan is an understatement!
Curt is survived by 5 daughters, Carrie Tripp (Tim); Sartell, Rebecca (Rick) Swille, Iron River, Monica (Tim) Hoffman, St. Cloud, Kirsten Hanson, St. Cloud and Corinne (Jim) Dahl, St. Cloud; 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Curt was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ellen, his second wife Mary, parents Carl and Eileen Hanson and Daughter Cynthia Kay Hanson.
Curt was a proud veteran who served as a Radio Operator in the Army in Korea. The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud VA Health Care System for their care and kindness to Curt over the years.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019