Cynthia M. Bednar
St. Cloud - Memorial services to celebrate the life of Cynthia M. Bednar, 63, of St. Cloud will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Oakwood Community Church-13140 First Street, Becker, MN 55308. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Cindy was called home to our Lord on March 3, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends after a brief journey with cancer.
Cindy was born on April 28, 1956 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Ralph and Margaret (Neis) Schafer. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1974 and was an extremely proud former member of the St. Cloud Granettes all girls Drum and Bugle Corps.
Cindy enjoyed the outdoors, riding motorcycles, fishing, bird watching and sitting in the sun. She loved roller skating, baking, crafts and spending time with her family, friends and three dogs. Her contagious personality, love for her family and compassion for others will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her partner, Steve Loeffler of St. Cloud; children, Chris (Jason) Degree of Watkins, Chad Burg (Renee) of Jacksonville, FL., Carrie (Rob) Anderson of Sartell, Angie Bednar (Ryan) of Durango, CO., Ron Bednar Jr. of Sauk Rapids and Katie Bednar of Sartell; brother and sister, Tony (Linda) Schafer of Sioux Falls, SD. and Sandy (Roger) Briggs of Milbank, SD; 23 grandchildren, Caramon, Conner, Cheyanne, Colton, Jaden, Ellia, Jenna, Aidan, Grace, Shelly (Tripp), Nikolai, Alex, Lilly, Ivy, Brandon, Arianna, Nolan, Lyla, Cali, Keigan, Jaden, Ashton and Mason; great granddaughters, Taylor, Sadie; and godchildren, Teresa Schafer and Jackie Meyer.
Cindy's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and volunteers at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta and Centra Care Hospice for the wonderful care that was provided to our mother and family. Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020