Cyril Haus



Pearl Lake - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday April 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Cyril Haus, age 82, who died Wednesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.



Relatives and friends may call from 4 - 8 p.m. Sunday at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Parish prayers will be at 3:45 p.m.



Cyril was born in Pearl Lake, MN to Henry and Anna (Klehr) Haus. He married Marian Valerius on September 7, 1959 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN. Cyril was a member of Holy Cross Parish. He loved to fish, play cards (Poker and Euchre), made and donated many handmade rosaries, enjoyed polka music, and he was an avid Twins fan.



Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years Marian; children, Diane (Allan) Kuechle, David (Judy) Haus, Marjorie (Willard) Kuechle, Gerald (Lisa) Haus, Alan (Michele) Haus, Mark Haus, Charles (Sondra) Haus, Jana (Troy) Hilsgen, John (Nicol) Haus, Debra Haus, Neil (Terese) Haus; daughter-in-law, Kathy Haus; 26 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Elmer (Dolores) Haus; and sister-in-law, Dorothy.



He was preceded in death by his son, Edward; daughter-in-law, Stacey Haus; siblings, Adella, Severin, Alvin, Virgil, Eldred and Irene.



Cyril's family would like to thank the staff at Assumption Home for their wonderful care given to Cyril.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary