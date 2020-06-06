Dale G. Starr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale G. Starr

Hillman, MN - Dale G. Starr, 88 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the VA Health Care System in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey, MN with Rev. Wayne Bernau officiating. Burial will take place in the Lone Pine Cemetery in Morrill, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Hillman American Legion. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred and all donations will be donated by the family in Dale's memory. Funeral arrangements for Dale are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel - shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Swanville Chapel
211 Degraff Ave
Swanville, MN 56382
(320) 632-5242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved