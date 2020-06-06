Dale G. Starr
Hillman, MN - Dale G. Starr, 88 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the VA Health Care System in St. Cloud, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey, MN with Rev. Wayne Bernau officiating. Burial will take place in the Lone Pine Cemetery in Morrill, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ramey, MN. Military honors will be provided by the Hillman American Legion. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials are preferred and all donations will be donated by the family in Dale's memory. Funeral arrangements for Dale are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel - shelleyfuneralchapels.com / 320-632-5242
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.