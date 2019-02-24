|
Dale Grunseth
Albuquerque, NM - Grunseth, Dale. Dale was married for 53 years to Fae (Cater), a St. Cloud native. Dale was born in Ingram, WI, and lived there until joining the Navy after high school. He then trained as a butcher. During the Korean War Dale served in the Air Force and learned electronics. Eventually he lived in Minneapolis, where he met his wife. Due to his wife's ill health, they moved to the Southwest, ultimately making their home in Tucson, AZ, where they lived for 40+ years. Dale worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 30 years. He was active in several Lutheran churches. During retirement Dale volunteered for suicide prevention organizations. Dale had many interests and hobbies, including fishing, target shooting, ham radio, card playing, jigsaw puzzles, lip reading, drawing, welding, furniture making, concrete work, and working with wood, metal, silver, gourds, stained glass, and leather. Dale Grunseth passed away at age 90 in Albuquerque, NM. Dale is survived by his son & daughter, their spouses, 3 grandchildren, a great-grandson, and many beloved nieces & nephews. There will be a service for immediate family in the White Mountains of Arizona. There will be a Celebration of Life in Ingram, WI, during Ingram Days, August 2-4, 2019.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 24, 2019