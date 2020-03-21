|
|
Dale Hennen
Dale Hennen, 74, passed away on March 18th, 2020. Cremation services were at the Johnson-Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield MN. His remains will be buried with full military honors at Fort Snelling Veterans National Cemetery in Minneapolis MN.
Dale grew up on a farm north of St. Martin MN with seven siblings. In 1963, Dale graduated from Paynesville High School. From 1964-1968, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy above the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. He was a weapons specialist and flight crew member with the HS-4 squadron during the Vietnam War. During his service in the War, he received a number of meritorious awards, including a Presidential Citation for his teams' work in shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he was employed as a Credit Manager for Reinhard Brothers in St. Louis Park MN. In 1976 he purchased Bernie's Barn in Paynesville MN and operated the bar and restaurant for 23 years. During that time, he sponsored and played on three Minnesota State Champion Softball teams. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and was a major fan of Minnesota sports teams. He was a long-time Minnesota Viking and Gopher Basketball season ticket holder. He was also of the American Legion since 1974. It is said he loved to tease those whom he loved the most and shared his generous spirit and kindness with his friends and co-workers.
Dale is survived by his son, Derek of Minneapolis MN; Daughters Heidi of Minnetonka MN and Maria of Galveston TX; brothers Jack of Paynesville MN; Chuck (Mary) of St. Martin MN, Gene Waschbusch of Mendota Heights MN, and Larry Wirtzfeld of Eden Valley MN; sisters Judith (Steve Vacca) of St. Paul MN, Debbie of Silver Springs MD, Donna of Mounds View MN. He is preceded in death by his Mother Lucille, Father Leo, sisters Carol and Diane, and brother David.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020