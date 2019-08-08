|
Dale Lowell Huling
Las Vegas, NV - Dale L. Huling, 66, died unexpectedly July 10, 2019 at his home due to natural causes. He was born June 11, 1953 in Morris, Minnesota to Dorothy (Ruhl) and Lowell Huling, the youngest of twelve children. The Huling family moved to St. Cloud in September of 1960 and Dale graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School, class of 1971. Following graduation, he joined the United States Air Force on July 7, 1971 and was stationed in many memorable places such as Hawaii, Germany, England, Philippines and the Pentagon. After twenty-six years of dedicated service Dale retired from the Air Force as a SMSgt. After the service he moved to Las Vegas, NV and went on to get a degree in Information Technology from The Community College of the Air Force. While studying to get his degree he worked for the supreme courts of Las Vegas as a Stenographer. In 2006 he started working for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and was promoted to Senior Computer Engineer in 2015.
Dale had many hobbies and passions for life; motorcycle trips around the country, team bowling, USBC National bowling tournaments, reading any chance he got and gambling. He truly loved spending time with his friends and family especially the Ruhl/Huling family reunion every August. He also had a great deal of love for his country and could always be found wear a shirt with an American flag on it.
Survivors include brother and sisters Robert Huling, St. Cloud, MN; Rose Cruser, Sartell, MN; Nora Huling, West Allis, WI; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and countless friends. Proceeded in death by his parents; sisters, LaVon, Lorraine and brothers, Delbert, Glen, Darrell, Myrl, Clinton and Richard.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, St. Cloud MN with visitation an hour prior to the service. Dale's final resting place will be a military burial in Bushnell, FL.
Dale's advice to you, live life to the fullest because you never know what the next day will bring.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 8, 2019