|
|
Dale V. Rasmussen
Waite Park - A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring for Dale V. Rasmussen, age 79, who died Wednesday at Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Peace Cemetery.
There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Dale was born in Minneapolis to Victor and Eleanor (Edelman) Rasmussen. He married Barb Wislofsky on June 23, 1962 in Salem English Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Dale enjoyed classic cars and car shows, camping, hunting, fishing, playing poker and "mountain man stuff." He was a proud member of the Koetter Lake Rd. Lawn Brigade and he loved sharing milkman stories.
Survived by his loving wife, Barb; proud dad of Scott (Patricia) and Kim (Bryan) Nyberg; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; siblings, Jacqe Selander and Lance (Julie) Rasmussen.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019