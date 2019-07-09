Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1963 - 2019
St. Augusta - A gathering for Dana Laudenbach, age 56 of St. Augusta, will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Thursday, July 11 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Prayers will be at 7:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Mahnomen, MN. Dana died on Sunday at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Dana was born July 6, 1963 in Mahnomen to Donald and Eunice (Snetsinger) Bellanger. She grew up in Mahnomen and graduated from High School. She moved to St. Cloud in 1986. She married Loren Laudenbach on November 21, 1990. She worked for the St. Cloud School District for several years; most recently she was in food service where she was a cook at Clearview Elementary and Technical High School. Dana dedicated many years of time and service to the Tech High School wrestling program.

She is survived by her husband, Loren, St. Augusta; her sons, Jeremiah (Crystal) Laudenbach, Wadena; Luke (Sam) Laudenbach, Dubuque, IA; Marcus (Sam) Laudenbach, Watkins; Anthony Kaiser and Mathew Bellanger. She is also survived by her grandsons, Reed, Cole and Bryce; her mother, Eunice Bellanger, Mahnomen; sister, Lori Anderson, Fargo, ND; brother, DeWayne Bellanger, Mahnomen; aunts, Gloria Finke and Virginia Snetsinger, her aunt, Elisa Bellanger and great-aunt, Thern Hegstrom.

Dana is preceded in death by her father, her brother, Burl Bellanger; her grandparents, Joseph Snetsinger, Theresa Johnson, Frank Bellanger, Grace Bellanger and special great-uncle, Ed Donnell.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 9, 2019
