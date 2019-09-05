Services
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
320-256-4249
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
Prayer Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Spring Hill, MN
Daniel A. "Dan" Schwieters


1942 - 2019
Daniel A. "Dan" Schwieters Obituary
Daniel A. "Dan" Schwieters

Spring Hill - Daniel A. "Dan" Schwieters, age 76 of Spring Hill, passed away unexpectedly at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, after injuries sustained in an ATV accident on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.

Daniel Aloys Schwieters was born November 19, 1942 in Melrose, Minnesota to Casper and Lorraine (Wander) Schwieters. On November 21, 1964 he was united in marriage to Doreen Theiler at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Dan began farming southwest of Spring Hill in 1968 and "retired" in 2005, but still continued to help on the farm. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill, St. Michael's Men's Society, and Catholic United Financial. In his younger years, Dan enjoyed bowling and throughout his life loved playing cards and Carbles. Dan and Doreen enjoyed traveling to Texas for 12 winters where they made many new friendships in the community that they lived.

Survivors include his wife, Doreen Schwieters of Spring Hill; daughters, Karen (Marv) Rademacher of Spring Hill and Laura (Mike) Nathe of Melrose; four grandchildren, Brent and Brian Rademacher, Ashley (Luke) Herdering, and Diana Nathe; brother, Chuck (Bea) Schwieters of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Lorraine Schwieters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 5, 2019
