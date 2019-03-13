Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Stephen Parish Hall
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Daniel E. "Dan" Milliron


St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Daniel "Dan" E. Milliron, age 52, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the St. Stephen Parish Hall and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dan was born March 12, 1966 in Minneapolis to George & Elinore "Kay" (Benson) Milliron. He married Bonnie Supan on September 11, 2010 at Breezy Point Campground. Dan had a passion for the trucking industry for over 30 years and owned Daniel Milliron Trucking. He also established Golf Carts Plus, customizing golf carts. He enjoyed bonfires, pontoon rides, going out to eat, NASCAR, drag races, outdoor concerts, hunting, and spending time at the camper. Dan was a loving, family oriented, hard-working man with a big heart who was always helping others.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of St. Cloud; daughter, Annie Milliron of Cambridge; mother, Kay Milliron of Anoka; siblings, Stef (Jeff) Schroeder of North Carolina, Brian Milliron of Cambridge, Shawn (Pam) Milliron of Kentucky, and Christina (Matt) Skally of Washington; nine nieces and nephews; and many relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his father, George; special grandma, Mary; special friend, Kendra; and dogs, Angel and Boomer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "I'm Not Done Yet"- INDY Foundation at www.im-not-done-yet.com

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 13, 2019
