Daniel Eugene Maguire, II
Sauk Rapids - Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Daniel Eugene Maguire, II age 42 of Royalton who died Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home. Rev. Terrance M. Schaffer will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.
Daniel was born December 23, 1976 in Cheyenne, WY to Daniel and Vicki (O'Toole) Maguire. He married Kristy Mathews on October 16, 2000 in St. Cloud and they later divorced. Daniel was a Truck Driver for Anderson Trucking and lived in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area most of his life. He was proud to be a Mason and was the Secretary of Sherburne Lodge #95 of Elk River and a member of the Minneapolis Valley of Scottish Right. Daniel enjoyed cars and working with his hands, he could fix anything. He was an intelligent, loving, humble man with a great sense of humor. His children were very important to him and he loved them very much.
Survivors include his children, Makayla, Emily and Shane all of Pierz; step-son, Clayton Mathews of Avon; parents, Daniel & Vicki of Pierz; sister, Mendi (Bill) Rogers of St. Cloud; brother, Jeremy (Alysha) of Oak Grove and a very special Grandma in Kansas. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Obituary and guest book available at www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019