Daniel G. Massmann
Rockville - Daniel G. Massmann passed away at his home, surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Private graveside services were held on Saturday, March 28th followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.
Daniel Guthard Massmann was born on January 21, 1936 in Rockville, MN to Henry and Mary (Eickhoff) Massmann. He married Marjorie Knettel on July 27, 1960 in St. Stephen Catholic Church, St Stephen, MN.
Daniel was a dairy farmer who was also employed at Cold Spring Granite Company for 35 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, and life on the farm.
He was a lifelong member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN and also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marge; children, John (Mary), Jean (Howard) Huls, Jeff (Connie), Scott (Sue), Keith (Traci), Tim (Kathy), Lisa (Jeremi) Glynn and Jason (Sarah); siblings, Marie Dingmann, Felix Massmann, Catherine Buchheit; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eugene, Joseph, Odelia Zwilling, Alvira, Edmund, Ralph, Cyril, and three grandchildren.
A special thank you to Dr. Dahlia Elkadi and the staff at Coborn Cancer Center, Dr. Christopher Wenner, Fr. Robert Rolfes, and Moments Hospice for their exceptional care and support.
Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020