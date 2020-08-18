1/1
Daniel Owen Tuchek
Daniel Owen Tuchek

Littlefork - Daniel Owen Tuchek, 67, of Littlefork, Minnesota, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Daniel was born at Rapid City, South Dakota on December 3, 1952, to parents William and Lillian Tuchek.

He managed various grocery stores through the years.

Daniel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and canoeing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Joy; son, Robert "Bob", and children, Kaylee and Colton; daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Marxer, and children, Abigail, Natalie, Gavin, and Noah.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.

Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
