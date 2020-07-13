Daniel Peter GohlClear Lake, MN - Daniel Peter Gohl passed away peacefully at age 96 at his beloved farm in Clear Lake surrounded by family on July 12, 2020. Known as a 'gentleman farmer' and shying from the limelight, he lived a humble and natural life of the land.Due to health concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment, with military honors, for the immediate family will be in the Gohl Crypt at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, Minnesota.Daniel Peter Gohl was born on March 26, 1924 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Daniel Herbert and Marie Elizabeth (Kolling) Gohl. He attended Cathedral High School and with his spirit of patriotism finished his senior year requirements early in 1942 to enlist in the United States Army. Serving in World War II he fought in the Philippines and took part in the occupation of Japan.While on weekend leave, Danny and a platoon buddy Ed Foy visited the Foy family in Chicago where Danny met Ed's sister and his wife to be. Danny and Catherine 'Kay' (Foy) were united in marriage in Chicago on October 11, 1947. After the war, Danny took advantage of his military experience and worked as draftsman for the Chicago Transit Authority. After three years in Chicago they moved back to Danny's home town and raised 3 sons on the family farm in Clear Lake. In addition to farming, Danny also worked for the Great Northern Railway, as a guard at the St. Cloud Reformatory, and at St. Cloud Plumbing and Heating.Later in life Danny joined with his son Rob and Sy Majerus to create GM Well Drilling in 1982 in St. Joseph. After wife Kay's passing in 1988 he married Marjorie 'Marge' Kilian Reninger on June 22, 1996. After retiring from GM Drilling, Danny continued his dedication to taking care of the family farm. Danny enjoyed hosting family get-togethers at the farm over the years. His heart and soul remain there.Preceded in death by wives Kay and Marge, son Robert, brother Roger, grandchild Stephanie, and parents Daniel and Marie. Survived by sons Daniel Francis (Renee), Kevin, grandchildren Ryan (Erin) Gohl, Tara (Travis) Suckstorf, Lucas (Hansa) Gohl, and Danielle (Robert) Olson, sister Ardell Plantenberg, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Memorials preferred to: St. Cloud State University Foundation720 Fourth Ave SLewis HouseSt. Cloud, MN 56301-4498For the benefit of the Catherine Mary Gohl scholarship, in memory of Daniel P. Gohl.