Daniel R. Kelly
Daniel R. Kelly

Daniel R Kelly, 67, passed away peacefully on November, 30th 2020

Dan was born in Litchfield, MN on April 5, 1953 to Hubert and Emily (Dot) Kelly. His family moved to St. Cloud, MN while Dan was an infant and he considered St. Cloud his hometown. Dan graduated from both St. Cloud Cathedral High School and St. Cloud State University.

Dan had a long Merchandising career spanning over 45 years. He started out as a part-time retail clerk, and progressed through retail store management, Corporate Buyer, International Product Manager, Director of Sales & Marketing, and ending his career with his own Sales & Marketing firm and a separate manufacturing company. He enjoyed and was very successful at developing new merchandise offerings. He worked with marketing and design departments of fortune 500 companies and traveled the world sourcing and developing new products.

Dan loved the outdoors. There was nothing better than enjoying Fall hunting or the Spring fishing trips with family and friends. But best of all was catching fish at the end of the dock with his two children and then later with the five grandkids (or any other kid that happened to show up). And of course, everyone loved his fish fry's!

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Sue, son Bryan (wife Colleen, children McKenna and Jack), and daughter Tara (husband Craig, children Cloe, Reese and Caleb).

We are happy that he is now resting in peace. He has endured serious health issues for the past 5 years including Cancer, Stem Cell Transplant and newly diagnosed Myelodysplastic Syndrome. This now had him starting a new chemotherapy treatment leading up to another stem cell transplant in the coming months.

A memorial service/big party will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities (rmhc.org) or Children's Hospital Minnesota (childrensmn.org).




Published in St. Cloud Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
