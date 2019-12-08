|
Daniel Wielenberg
St. Anthony - The Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Daniel Wielenberg, age 52 of St. Anthony, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Church of St. Anthony in St. Anthony. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Daniel passed away Wednesday, December 4 from injuries received in a farm accident. There will be a visitation held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, December 11 at the Church of St. Anthony, as well as one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Albany. Daniel was born on December 21, 1966, in Melrose, the son of Herman and Irene (Gerads) Wielenberg. He was raised on the family farm along with his brothers and sister, and he graduated from Albany High School. On June 9, 2001, he was united in marriage to Sandy VanHeel at the Church of St. Anthony. He worked at Avon Plastics for 25 years, and was the owner of A & D Pallet for 20 years, but his favorite job was farming. Dan's greatest joy was tending to his farm. He enjoyed checking his fields on his four wheeler as well as hunting. He was proud to claim a 13-point buck during the 2019 deer season; he called it his once in a lifetime deer. He also looked forward to his annual 4-wheeling trip with the infamous 4-wheeling crew. As much as he took pleasure in the outdoors and the family farm, the light of Dan's life was his daughter, Allison. They often rode together on the four wheeler and frequently shared a long tractor ride together with Allison riding shotgun in the buddy seat. Daniel valued his family above all things; he will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and loyal friend. Daniel will remain in the hearts of his wife, Sandy Wielenberg; daughter, Allison Wielenberg; parents, Herman and Irene Wielenberg; siblings, Rich (Jill) Wielenberg of Osakis, Dave (Joyce) Wielenberg of Albany, Cheri Novella of Eagan, Don (Vickie Maier) Wielenberg of Albany, and Duane (Christy) Wielenberg of Albany; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019