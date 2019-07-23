Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
Saint Cloud, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Atonement Lutheran Church
Saint Cloud, MN
Darel D. Day

Darel D. Day Obituary
Darel D. Day

Sherburn, formerly of Saint Cloud - Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Atonement Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud for Darel D. Day, age 90, who passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be with full military honors at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Darel was born on August 13, 1928 to Waldo and Ina (Russell) Day in Raymond. He proudly served our Country in the United States Navy. He married Deloris Hanson on June 11, 1950 in Montevideo. Darel worked at Northern States Power in Becker for 33 years and retired in 1985. He was a member of Saint Cloud VFW Post #4847, Northstar Masonic Lodge, Zuhrah Shrine Temple and Atonement Lutheran Church. Darel was a devoted husband of almost 68 years. He was generous, positive, happy and shared a good sense of humor. He took his family camping and one year built a giant snow slide for his kids. This man knew the importance of balancing work and family life. Darel believed in teaching his kids a good work ethic and was always supportive, uplifting and encouraging. He would weld any gadget he invented, including the dock on the river that would adjust to the water height. Darel's outgoing personality led to many neighborhood get togethers and he was always the driving force behind the annual pig roast. Most of all, family was always top priority.

Darel is survived by his children, Byron (Mary) of Fairmont, Debra (Curtis) Bentley of Perryton, TX; grandchildren, Amber (Steve) Brand, Alyssa (Eric) Erlandson, Rebecca (Ryan) Schneider and Michael Bentley and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Deloris in 2018; sister, Lorys Perkins; and brother, Royce Day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Shriners Healthcare for Children - Twin Cities; 2025 E River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 23, 2019
