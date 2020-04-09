|
Darlene Joyce (Erickson) Steiner
Darlene Joyce (Erickson) Steiner, 88, passed peacefully at Broadway Mesa Village in Mesa Arizona on April 6, 2020. Born January 28, 1932 to Leo and Luella Erickson of Mabel, MN. Darlene grew up with her two brothers, Norman and Donnie, in Mabel MN before moving to Saint Paul in the early '50s. There she met and married her husband of 33 years, Howard Steiner.
Together, they moved to Saint Cloud and raised four children. Howard died suddenly shortly after they had retired and moved to Arizona in 1990. Darlene remained in Arizona for the remainder of her life to be near her children and grandchildren. Darlene was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a devoted wife, and loyal friend to many.
Darlene is survived by her four children: Lisa Shepard of Mesa, Arizona; Tom Steiner of Carefree, Arizona; Lynn DeGreen (Keith) of Paradise Valley, AZ; and John Steiner (Carole) of Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren:Billy Solymosi (Jen); Erica Green (Cody); Bridgett, Coco and Gigi Steiner; Sam and MacGregor DeGreen; and Ben and Emily Steiner; and by three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Audrey and Iris Green.
She is also survived by her brother, Donnie, in Mabel, MN., and is preceded in death by her husband, Howard and her brother, Norman Erickson. Her remains will be laid to rest later this summer alongside her husband, Howard, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Saint Paul.
Our family thanks the staff and hospice providers of Broadway Mesa Village for their compassionate care of Darlene; and we are forever grateful to Mickey Waldron who showered Darlene with love and affection in her final years. Their love for each other was a great comfort to us all.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020