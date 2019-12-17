Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church narthex
narthex, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Cold Spring, MN
Darlene Schmitt


1933 - 2019
Darlene Schmitt Obituary
Darlene Schmitt

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Darlene Schmitt, age 86, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the church narthex.

Darlene was born on February 11, 1933 in Roscoe to Alphonse and Agatha (Ley) Kotschevar. She married Hubert Schmitt on September 2, 1952 in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring. Hubert and Darlene farmed north of Cold Spring most of their lives. The couple retired and moved to Cold Spring in 1994. She loved music, flowers, gardening, fishing and being known as the school lunch lady for the ROCORI district.

Survivors include her 8 nieces and nephews, Mary Lou Kellner, Wade Kotschevar, Kemp Kotschevar, Janet Alle, Ann Pederson, Jan Lauby, Bryan Kotschevar and Dave Stalberger and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert; parents: her stepfather, John Casey; siblings, Joyce Stalberger, and Ray Kotschevar; in-laws, Ray Stalberger, Dorine Kotschevar and Marcus and Viola Kellner.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
