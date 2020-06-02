Darlene V. Koch
Darlene V. Koch

Sartell - Darlene V. Koch, age 80, Sartell, MN, died peacefully May 31, 2020.

Survived by son Paul (Michelle) Koch of Plymouth, MN and their sons, Henry, Jimmy, and Teddy; daughter Jane (Dan) Kramer of East Lansing, MI and their son Elias, and grandsons Alex and Charlie Koch. Also survived by brothers: Vernon Lietzau (Roxi Kohls) of Hutchinson, MN, Gary (Diane) Lietzau of Hutchinson, MN, and Doug Lietzau of Cosmos, MN.

Preceded in death by husband Ronald H. Koch, sons Joel Koch of St. Louis Park, MN and infant John Koch; and brother, Marlin (Leora) Lietzau.

A private family service will be held Saturday, June 6 at 10:30 a.m., and will be live-streamed on Darlene's Facebook page. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN or Peace Lutheran Church, Cosmos, MN.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
10:30 AM
live stream
