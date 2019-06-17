Darrel "Butch" L. Dutton



Sauk Rapids - Memorial Services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids for Darrel "Butch" L. Dutton, age 73, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud. A gathering will take place at noon at the Good Shepherd Chapel in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.



Butch was born on October 6, 1945 to Alfred and Valeria (Wolters) Dutton in St. Cloud. He resided in the St. Cloud area his entire life. Butch worked for the St. Cloud School District 743 as a custodian for 30 years, retiring in 2007. As a point of pride, he took great pleasure in telling you about every car he ever owned and some he wished he had.



He is survived by his sisters, Darla Rosen of Isanti, Dianne (Chuck) Brodil of Blaine, and Doreen Johnson of Sauk Rapids; his lifetime friend, Shirley Dvorak of St. Cloud; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dave and Dale; sister, Delrose Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Patrick Rosen.



