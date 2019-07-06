Darrel Pfannenstein



St.Joseph, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Darrell Pfannenstein, age 58, of St. Joseph, who passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Lake Vermilion. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. followed by the St. Joseph Firemen at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.



Darrell was born on July 2, 1961 in St. Joseph to Harrold and Marcella (Reischl) Pfannenstein. He worked in the Automotive Industry as an Autobody Paint Technician for many years, most recently at Keystone (LKQ). Darrell was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Volunteer Firemen, retiring after 30 years.



Darrell enjoyed spending time scuba diving, hunting, jet skiing, snowmobiling, autobody work on cars. He especially loved the time spent with his family and friends.



Darrell is survived by his significant other, Mary Krekelberg of St. Cloud; brothers and sisters, Duane (Lisa) of St. Joseph, Dawn Pfannenstein of St. Joseph, Diana Schmidt of Cold Spring, Dana (significant other, Jessica Olson) of Sartell; many nephews and one niece.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Brenda.



A Special Thank You to the first responders and neighbors on Lake Vermillion for all their assistance during this time.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 6, 2019