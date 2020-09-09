1/1
Darrell L. Zimmerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell L. Zimmerman

Rice - Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton for Darrell L. Zimmerman who passed away September 8, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Roger Klassen, O.S.B. will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Darrell L. Zimmerman was born on October 1, 1961 in Little Falls to Frederick and Clara (Smieja) Zimmerman. He was united in marriage to Jill Maske on June 14, 1991 at Immaculate Conception in Rice and they later divorced. Darrrell lived all of his life in the Rice and Royalton area and worked as a truck driver for Performance Foods. He also worked part time at Prairie Farms. Darrell was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bike rides and being outdoors. Darrell was a great semi-truck driver and took pride in his work. He loved his family, had a great sense of humor and was very kind, caring and genuine. Darrell will always be remembered for having a big heart, helping others and making people laugh!

Survivors include his daughter, Danielle (Tyler Pritchard) Zimmerman of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tucker and Gabrielle; mother, Clara (Gene Pekarek) Zimmerman of Royalton; brothers and sister, Dean (Sharon), Patty (Jim) Schlichting and Doug (Karen) all of Royalton. He was preceded in death by his son, Mitchell on December 28, 2016; father, Fred and sister, Paulette Zimmerman.

Memorials are preferred.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved