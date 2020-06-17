Darrell Ranta
Watkins - Darrell M Ranta, age 65 of Watkins, MN passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus in the early morning of June 15th, 2020 due to ALS at the Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins, MN. Darrell was born on July 28th, 1954 to Melvin and Marie (Oldenburg) Ranta in Litchfield, MN at Meeker County Memorial Hospital. He was the first born of 5 children. Darrell went to Kimball School where he graduated in 1972. At the age of 7 he developed Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes, which he never let hold him back from anything.
Darrell was raised on a farm on Lake Francis where he enjoyed farming, gardening, selling vegetables and worms, fishing, hunting, trapping, frogging, swimming, ice skating, snowmobiling and playing football on the ice. Darrell was also an avid bowler, bowling on a league for many years. After High School he went on to Alexandria Vocational Tech School where he got his degree in Implement parts and sales. After school he worked for farm Implement dealers in Litchfield and Kiester, MN.
Darrell owned his own dairy farm for several years before he started working for Electrolux for almost 30 years. He enjoyed traveling with his Mom and Duane to Alaska, Hawaii, Branson and Arizona where he spent his winters after retirement. Darrell loved his family. Darrell enjoyed going to Flea Markets and sales. He especially enjoyed his time with his dear friends Jim, Lori, Russ and Darrell. He spent many hours on the lake fishing with Jim and Darrell and enjoyed many more hours playing cards with all of them. Darrell was blessed to have them as friends as they were by his side until the end.
Darrell is preceded in death by his father Melvin E Ranta, his nephew Lee Ranta, Jr and his step father Duane Lee. Darrell leaves behind his loving mother Marie Lee, brother Alan Ranta and Sara (Ryan and Noele), sister LuAnn Lizotte and Mike (Tim and Sara) brother Lee Ranta (Joe) and brother Tom Ranta and Chris (Jason, Ben, Amy and Sam) many Great nieces and nephews along with his good friends Jim and Lori Wagner, Russ Hinz and Darrell Young.
A family graveside ceremony will be held at a later date and a Celebration of Darrell's Life with family and friends also at a later date.
Darrell will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A special Thank You to Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins and to all the caring and loving staff who helped Darrell this past year.
