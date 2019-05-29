Daryl J. Winters



St. Cloud - A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the VFW Post #6992 in Sauk Rapids for Daryl J. Winters who passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.



Daryl James Winters was born on March 13, 1964 to Cyril and Jeanette (Muske) Winters in Paynesville. After high school, Daryl received an Accounting Associates Degree in St. Cloud where he was united in marriage to Lisa DeVine on August 15, 1992 at Peace United Church of Christ. Daryl was very proud to be in contract sales and design for Trimark Strategic for many years. Daryl enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, golfing and playing Yahtzee. He was a fun family man who could to talk anybody.



Daryl is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Kole Winters and Kara Winters; sisters, Karon (Mark ) Cunningham, Kathy (Bruce) Younkin, and Carla (Scott) Kannenberg; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother, Linda Mjoen and Randy Winters; and nephew, Adam Winters.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 29, 2019