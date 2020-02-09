|
|
Daryne J. Golightly Albrecht
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Elk River, MN. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6 at The Glen in Buffalo, of complications from Alzheimers. A private interment service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Darlyne J. Golightly was born June 21, 1933 in Grand Forks, ND to James and Bernice (Erwin) Golightly. Darlyne was a graduate of Murray High School, St. Paul and a graduate of St. Joseph's Nusring School.
Darlyne Goldlightly married Roland (Butch) Albrecht May 2, 1952. They were avid golgers.Darlyne was a Como Women's Golf Club champion and a member of the Hole in One Club,. She also performed in the Ice Follies.
Darlyne was a surgical nurse for more than 45 years, the bulk for Drs. Broker, Bancroft and Rovelstad in St. Cloud.
Survivors include daughters, Shelley Albrecht and Viki Thorson (Keith); son, David Albrecht (Cindy); sister, Judy Golightly; 6 grand children; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Darlyne was preceded in death by parents; husband, Roland; and brother, Verl.
Our beautiful mother was deeply loved and has left a void in our hearts, but we will forever fill it with remembering joyful memories and her style and grace.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020