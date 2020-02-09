Services
Dare's Funeral & Cremation Services
805 Main Street NW
Elk River, MN 55330
(763) 441-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryne Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryne J. Golightly Albrecht


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryne J. Golightly Albrecht Obituary
Daryne J. Golightly Albrecht

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Elk River, MN. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6 at The Glen in Buffalo, of complications from Alzheimers. A private interment service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Darlyne J. Golightly was born June 21, 1933 in Grand Forks, ND to James and Bernice (Erwin) Golightly. Darlyne was a graduate of Murray High School, St. Paul and a graduate of St. Joseph's Nusring School.

Darlyne Goldlightly married Roland (Butch) Albrecht May 2, 1952. They were avid golgers.Darlyne was a Como Women's Golf Club champion and a member of the Hole in One Club,. She also performed in the Ice Follies.

Darlyne was a surgical nurse for more than 45 years, the bulk for Drs. Broker, Bancroft and Rovelstad in St. Cloud.

Survivors include daughters, Shelley Albrecht and Viki Thorson (Keith); son, David Albrecht (Cindy); sister, Judy Golightly; 6 grand children; 4 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Darlyne was preceded in death by parents; husband, Roland; and brother, Verl.

Our beautiful mother was deeply loved and has left a void in our hearts, but we will forever fill it with remembering joyful memories and her style and grace.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -