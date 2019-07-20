Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
David A. Hall


1939 - 2019
David A. Hall Obituary
David A. Hall

St. Cloud - Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for David A. Hall, age 80, of St. Cloud. David passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18 at his home with family at his side. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Dave was born on May 25, 1939 in St. Cloud to the late Hulbert "Hub" and Mathilda "Hilda" (Rausch) Hall. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine "Gerry" Templin on January 14, 1961 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dave was employed as a sausage maker for 34 years with Gaida's Sausage House, Hunstiger's Market and lastly Coborns Inc. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Dave enjoyed bowling, golfing and having coffee with the guys for 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gerry; children, Sandra Hall of Sartell, Jim (Michelle) of St. Cloud; grandsons, Jack Becker and Jon Hall; sister, Marilyn Danielson of Becker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, John in 1968.

Dave's family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice for all their compassionate care.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 20, 2019
