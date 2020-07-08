David A. Jerde



Fayetteville, AR - David A. Jerde, 85, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville after a short illness.



David was born July 31, 1934, in St. Cloud, MN to Oscar Jerde and Lillian (Denny) Jerde. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech H.S. in 1951, received a bachelor's degree in physics from St. Cloud State College in 1955, and a Master's degree in physics from the University of Minnesota in 1957. He married Judith Petersen of Pipestone, MN on June 18, 1957, and they settled in Kirkland, WA, where David worked at Boeing Research Labs in Seattle, WA from 1957-69. David and Judith moved back to St. Cloud in 1969 with their children, and he taught in the physics department at St. Cloud State University from 1969-99, the last nine years of which was as chair of the department. David loved nature, and enjoyed fishing with his wife in the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota. He was a lifelong lover of classical music, and spent many years singing with the Minnesota Center Chorale. He is survived by his sons, Eric Jerde of Morehead, KY, Alex Jerde of Fayetteville, AR, and their families.



He is preceded in death by his wife Judith and his sister Barbara Clark and brother-in-law John Clark of St. Louis Park, MN.









