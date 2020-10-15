1/1
David A. Kunze
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David A. Kunze

Waite Park, MN - David Allen Kunze, age 79, Waite Park, MN, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

David was born May 8, 1941 in Valley City, ND to Henry C. and Inger M. (Svenningsen) Kunze. He graduated from Valley City State University, Valley City, ND in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He served in the Army National Guard of North Dakota from 1961 to 1967. David was united in marriage to Barbara R. Diemert on June 21, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sanborn, ND. He was employed as a Business Education teacher at Medina High School, Medina, ND. In 1967 David and Barbara moved to St. Cloud, MN where David was employed as a Business Education teacher for St. Cloud District 742 at Technical High School and then Apollo High School. He retired in 1999. David was also a private income tax preparer. He was a member of the Church of St. Paul. David was also a member of the St. Cloud Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, serving as Exalted Ruler; the Valley City Eagles Aerie; and the SCSU Center Ice Club, serving as treasurer. He enjoyed his life with family and friends, gardening, fishing, golfing and was an all-around sports enthusiast.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kunze of Waite Park, MN; children, Camille (Dean) Zumwalde of Becker, MN; Chad Kunze of Glen Ellyn, IL; Nicole (Chris) Gmach of Buffalo, MN; brother, Wayne (Joyce) Kunze of South St. Paul, MN; and four grandchildren, Lauren, Noah and Ethan Gmach, and Addison Zumwalde.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol, and infant granddaughter, Haley Rose Zumwalde.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers due to family allergies.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved