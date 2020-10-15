David A. KunzeWaite Park, MN - David Allen Kunze, age 79, Waite Park, MN, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN.Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.David was born May 8, 1941 in Valley City, ND to Henry C. and Inger M. (Svenningsen) Kunze. He graduated from Valley City State University, Valley City, ND in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He served in the Army National Guard of North Dakota from 1961 to 1967. David was united in marriage to Barbara R. Diemert on June 21, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sanborn, ND. He was employed as a Business Education teacher at Medina High School, Medina, ND. In 1967 David and Barbara moved to St. Cloud, MN where David was employed as a Business Education teacher for St. Cloud District 742 at Technical High School and then Apollo High School. He retired in 1999. David was also a private income tax preparer. He was a member of the Church of St. Paul. David was also a member of the St. Cloud Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, serving as Exalted Ruler; the Valley City Eagles Aerie; and the SCSU Center Ice Club, serving as treasurer. He enjoyed his life with family and friends, gardening, fishing, golfing and was an all-around sports enthusiast.Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kunze of Waite Park, MN; children, Camille (Dean) Zumwalde of Becker, MN; Chad Kunze of Glen Ellyn, IL; Nicole (Chris) Gmach of Buffalo, MN; brother, Wayne (Joyce) Kunze of South St. Paul, MN; and four grandchildren, Lauren, Noah and Ethan Gmach, and Addison Zumwalde.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol, and infant granddaughter, Haley Rose Zumwalde.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers due to family allergies.