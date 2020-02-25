Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Reiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Reiter


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Reiter Obituary
David A. Reiter

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, St. Cloud for David A. Reiter, age 73 of St. Cloud who passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and Rev. Gregory Lieser will concelebrate and interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls at a later date with full military honors. Friends may call from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM Friday and after 10 AM Saturday both at the church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM on Friday at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

David was born July 3, 1946 in St. Cloud to Clarence and Lucille (Eizenhoefer) Reiter. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. David married Carol Eisenschenk at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud on May 7, 1966. He was employed as an auto body repairman for over 50 years at Reiters Auto Body Shop in St. Cloud, until retiring in 2012. He then worked in retirement for Coborns Pharmacy delivering prescriptions for 5 years. David was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He enjoyed gardening, taking great pride in caring for his lawn, traveling with his family and above all, David adored his grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Bryan of St. Cloud, Lisa Reiter of Henderson, NV, Brad of St. Cloud, Sara (Ryan) Schmit of Foley, and Matt of Fort Collins, CO; grandchildren, Jay and Anita Singh, Sophia and Braden Schmit; sisters and brother, Linda (Rick) Handke of Maple Grove, Bonnie Skaja of Chanhassen, Barb (Bruce) Willie of Holdingford, Doug (Ceal) of St. Cloud, and Jackie DeRosier of St. Joseph.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Carol Erickson.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now