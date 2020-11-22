David BiasAlbany - Private services will be held at the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig's parish cemetery in Holdingford for David Bias, age 78, of Albany. David died at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.David was born on March 16, 1942. He grew up in Holdingford and entered the U.S. Army, serving from 1964 to 1966. He worked at Kraft Foods in Melrose from over 30 years. He was a member of All Saints, St Hedwig Catholic Church.David is survived by his children, Stephanie (Craig) Schlichting, Ham Lake; Gretchen (J) Pibal, Columbia Heights; and Keith (Andria) Bias, St. Paul. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Gail Bias, Waite Park and three grandchildren, Logan, Sydney and Griffin, Schlichting; and his sisters, Delores (Ron) Czajkowski, Avon and Diane (Darrell) Mosel, Gaylord.He is preceded in death by his parents.