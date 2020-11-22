1/1
David Bias
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
David Bias

Albany - Private services will be held at the Church of All Saints, St. Hedwig's parish cemetery in Holdingford for David Bias, age 78, of Albany. David died at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

David was born on March 16, 1942. He grew up in Holdingford and entered the U.S. Army, serving from 1964 to 1966. He worked at Kraft Foods in Melrose from over 30 years. He was a member of All Saints, St Hedwig Catholic Church.

David is survived by his children, Stephanie (Craig) Schlichting, Ham Lake; Gretchen (J) Pibal, Columbia Heights; and Keith (Andria) Bias, St. Paul. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Gail Bias, Waite Park and three grandchildren, Logan, Sydney and Griffin, Schlichting; and his sisters, Delores (Ron) Czajkowski, Avon and Diane (Darrell) Mosel, Gaylord.

He is preceded in death by his parents.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
631 South Main
Holdingford, MN 56340
320-746-9994
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 22, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss! You are all in my thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time.
Judy Rossel (Opatz)
Friend
