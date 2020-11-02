David Christopher WrennLuxemburg - A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for David Christopher Wrenn, age 47, of Luxemburg. Dave passed away on October 28 in Michigan due to injuries from a trucking accident. Reverend Douglas Liebsch will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.A public visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, at the Gathering Space at St. Mary Help of Christians in St. Augusta. Parish Prayers will be held at 4 p.m. with a time of sharing held at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required.Dave was born May 4, 1973 in Steubenville, Ohio to James "Jim" and Lynda (Costlow) Wrenn. After graduating high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He married Eve Sjogren on August 21, 1999. Together they had two children Maria and Christopher.Dave was currently a truck driver but prior to this recent change, he worked as the Events Director for the Central Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. It was during this time that he had the great privilege to give back to the program that restored his life and family.Dave will be remembered as an avid Steeler's fan, enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. He had a strong faith in God and unwavering commitment to his family.Dave is survived by his wife Eve, daughter Maria and son Christopher all of Luxemburg, brother James "Jamie" (Kelly) Wrenn of Ohio, father and mother-in law George and Joanie Sjogren of St. Cloud as well as extended relatives and friends.Dave was preceded in death by his parents.In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up through the Great River Federal Credit Union, 1532 West St. Germain Street South, St. Cloud, MN 56303 under the name Eve Wrenn.