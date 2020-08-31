David D. Dropp



June 6th 1947-



August 27th 2020



A Celebration of Life will be held for David Douglas Dropp, age 73, who passed away peacefully at home with his wife after a 7 year battle with Parkinson's disease. This Thursday September 3rd, 2020 a Catholic Mass will be held at Church of St. Michael's by Father Thomas Skaja, located at 1036 Co Rd 4, St. Cloud, MN from 1-2pm. A celebration and appetizers will follow at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club from 3pm-6pm located at 3125 Clubhouse Road in Sartell, MN.



David, AKA Deacon, Rat Poison, DD, Urkel, Grandpa Dado, and Potsy was born June 6th, 1947 in Chisholm, MN to John and Josephine Dropp. He married Sue Rummel on August 26th, 1978. Dave was an elementary teacher for over 25 years in District 742 until he retired in 2000 to care for his son David Jr. fulltime after a car accident. Dave Sr. was always funny and his jokes and humor will be missed dearly. He completed a degree in elementary education at Bemidji State where he was also a Hall of Fame football player. He then went on to complete his Master's degree at Mankato State. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He had a strong faith in God and taught everyone life lessons. He enjoyed church, teaching elementary education, football, playing cribbage, attending his children/grandchildren's sporting events, and fixing stuff.



Dave is survived by his wife, Sue of St. Cloud, daughters Dayon Dropp of Edina and Rachel Dropp of Guerneville, CA; his sons Anthony (Isadora) Dropp of San Diego, CA and David Jr of Little Falls; brothers Jim (Marlene) Dropp of Hibbing and Ron (Helen) Dropp of Chisholm; grandchildren Soren Dropp of Edina and Taylor Dropp of San Diego, CA; and his therapy dog Louie Vuitton. Dave was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to acknowledge a special thanks to Dave's compassionate caregivers that made it possible for him to stay in the comfort of his home over the last couple years as his disease progressed.



Condolences and Memorials are preferred.









