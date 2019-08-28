Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Foley., MN
1969 - 2019
David Eggert Obituary
David Eggert

Backus - David Eggert, age 50, of Backus passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. Funeral services for David will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

David Fredrick Eggert was born June 2, 1969 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota the son of Fredrick and Josephine (Manikowski) Eggert. He graduated from Osseo High School and went on to receive an Associates Degree from North Hennepin Technical College. As a young man, David discovered a passion for weight-lifting and became an avid weight-lifter all his life. Most recently, David was working as a machinist for Pequot Tool and Manufacturing in Jenkins. He had a great appreciation for classic cars and antique tractors, finding enjoyment working on small engines and restoring exteriors. David was an outdoorsman at heart. He especially loved fishing and being on the water.

David is survived by his mother, Josephine Eggert of Foley; brother, Brian (Andrea) Eggert of Elk River; uncle, Evan (Michelle) Anderson of Coon Rapids; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick; grandparents: Frank & Ida Eggert and Julia Anderson.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 28, 2019
