David G. KleinSt. Cloud - Private Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David G. Klein, 95, of St. Cloud will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. David passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020 of natural causes at the Olivia Healthcare and Rehab Center. Burial with military honors will be in St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery, Collegeville.David was born on June 12, 1925 in Collegeville, Minnesota to the late George and Theresia (Meyer) Klein. After graduating from St. John's Prep, David proudly served three years in the US Navy during WWII. He served as a Quarter Master Second Class on the LCI (L) 1064. After the war, he spent six months in China where he helped alert many people that they were free. He married Elaine Nied on February 3, 1951 at St. Paul's Cathedral in St. Paul. They moved to St. Cloud in 1953 where David was employed at Franklin Manufacturing for 31 years. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, lifetime member of the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post #428 and a member of the Waite Park Silver Star Post #428.David enjoyed taking road trips with his five children around the states and in Canada. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, casino trips, gardening, bowling and going for his daily walks.He is survived by his children, Michael D. (Linda) Klein of Missouri, Becky (John) Storkamp, Michelle (Cliff) Rosencranz, Susan (Don) Thielen, Lisa (Mark) Levendowski, all from this area. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sister, Othelia "Tillie" Sauerer.He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine in 2013; brothers, Leander, Wilfred, Roman, Gerry, Werner and Hubert; and sisters, Magdalin Schmitt, Gisela Crow, Viola Rand, Sr. Elizabeth Klein, OSF and Clara Therrien.