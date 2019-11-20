|
|
David H. Bemboom
Wheeling, IL and formerly of Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for David H. Bemboom, 74, who passed away at his daughter's residence on Tuesday surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be with full military honors at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in Mayhew Lake on Saturday. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.
David Henry Bemboom was born on May 17, 1945 in Mayhew Lake Township to Louis G. and Marie (Grundhoefer) Bemboom. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. David married Lorraine Schultz on June 10, 1967 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a truck driver for Hardrives Inc for many years. David enjoyed traveling with family, daily trips to McDonald's for coffee and socializing with family and friends. He loved listening to country music (making up his own lyrics), watching Walker Texas Ranger, and being an all-around practical joker. His laugh was infectious and he cared deeply for everyone involved in his life, praying for them daily and never worrying about himself. He was very honored to serve our country and wanted to make sure everyone knew it. He would wear his Vietnam hat everywhere he went in hopes of someone telling him, "Thank you for your service."
Survivors include his son, Bradley of New York, NY; daughter, Lisa (Chris Jones) of Wheeling, IL; brothers and sisters, Louis Jr. (Mary Jane) of Lindsey, CA, Kathy Gummert of Sauk Rapids, John (Barb) of Sauk Rapids, Mary Ann of Rice, Suzanne (Rory) Thompson of Rice, Patricia (Mike) Schultz of St. Stephen, Stephen (Jean) of Foley, and Randy (Kristi) of Milaca; grandchildren, Crystal and Cody Jones, and grand dogs Dexter, Otis, and Matilda. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Lorraine in 2018.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019