David J. Anderson
David J. Anderson

81 - A private family gathering will take place at the Anderson family cabin at Lake Minnewaska for David J. Anderson, 81, who passed away on July 25, 2020 at St. Benedicts Nursing Home in St. Cloud.

David was born on October 13, 1938 to Earl and Beatrice (Lang) Anderson. He married Jilene "Jil" Huebner on December 18, 1961 in Montevideo, MN. David attended St. Cloud State University and obtained degrees in History, Sociology and Political Science. He worked as a sports writer for the Redwing, Rochester and St. Cloud regions. David enjoyed watching the stock market, reading, appraising his collectables and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Tasha Anderson, Shelly Drake, Kyle Anderson, Saul Anderson, Niki Allen and Alex Gaetz; grandchildren, Christopher, Tanner, Jordan, Paige, Taylor, Payton, Noah, Dominique, Gavin and Jett; sisters, Marcia Brock and Mary Anderson; brothers, Steve and Mark Anderson; sons and daughters in-laws; and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jilene.

No memorials preferred.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
