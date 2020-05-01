Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
View Map
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for David Oien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Oien


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Oien Obituary
David J. Oien

St. Cloud - Private family Celebration of life services will be held for David J. Oien, age 65, of St. Cloud who died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A public memorial service will be held at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud after restrictions have been lifted.

David was born November 2, 1954 in St. Cloud to Norman and Margaret (Plachecki) Oien. He married Sheila Gerads on August 2, 1975 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. David worked at Burlington Northern for six years and most recently worked at Cold Spring Granite Company. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family. He also was a "go to" guy for an opinion and guidance. In his later years, he enjoyed watching football and rarely missed a Twins game. He was very proud of his 8 grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife, Sheila of St. Cloud; daughters Krista (Shawn) Schoen of Sauk Rapids, Kelly (Kyle) Schreifels of Sartell; son, John (Jenny) Oien of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Taylor, Anna, Carson, Kailyn, Kullen, Allie, Kami and Ava; sisters, Janice (Floyd) Hinkemeyer of Rice and Eileen (Wayne) Benoit of St. Augusta.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Luke and in-laws, Isadore & Juletta Gerads.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now