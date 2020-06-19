David J. Oien
St. Cloud - A Celebration of life will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for David J. Oien, age 65, of St. Cloud who died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A prayer service will be at 7 PM.
David was born November 2, 1954 in St. Cloud to Norman and Margaret (Plachecki) Oien. He married Sheila Gerads on August 2, 1975 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. David worked at Burlington Northern for six years and most recently worked at Cold Spring Granite Company. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family. He also was a "go to" guy for an opinion and guidance. In his later years, he enjoyed watching football and rarely missed a Twins game. He was very proud of his 8 grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Sheila of St. Cloud; daughters Krista (Shawn) Schoen of Sauk Rapids, Kelly (Kyle) Schreifels of Sartell; son, John (Jenny) Oien of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Taylor, Anna, Carson, Kailyn, Kullen, Allie, Kami and Ava; sisters, Janice (Floyd) Hinkemeyer of Rice and Eileen (Wayne) Benoit of St. Augusta.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Luke and in-laws, Isadore & Juletta Gerads.
