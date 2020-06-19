David J. Oien
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Oien

St. Cloud - A Celebration of life will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for David J. Oien, age 65, of St. Cloud who died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A prayer service will be at 7 PM.

David was born November 2, 1954 in St. Cloud to Norman and Margaret (Plachecki) Oien. He married Sheila Gerads on August 2, 1975 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. David worked at Burlington Northern for six years and most recently worked at Cold Spring Granite Company. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors with his family. He also was a "go to" guy for an opinion and guidance. In his later years, he enjoyed watching football and rarely missed a Twins game. He was very proud of his 8 grandchildren.

David is survived by his wife, Sheila of St. Cloud; daughters Krista (Shawn) Schoen of Sauk Rapids, Kelly (Kyle) Schreifels of Sartell; son, John (Jenny) Oien of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Taylor, Anna, Carson, Kailyn, Kullen, Allie, Kami and Ava; sisters, Janice (Floyd) Hinkemeyer of Rice and Eileen (Wayne) Benoit of St. Augusta.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Luke and in-laws, Isadore & Juletta Gerads.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved