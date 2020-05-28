David James Simondet



Waite park - David James Simondet, age 84, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Due to difficult circumstances around the pandemic, a private service will be held for immediate family. A private burial will take place at a later date.



David was born October 25th, 1935, in Minneapolis, MN to Benjamin and Mary (Ryan) Simondet. He married Catherine Maus on September 9th, 1961 in Monticello, MN. David lived a full life, had a great wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Catherine, married for 59 years; Brothers Jerry, Brother in Law Larry, and Sister, Michele (Curt); children, Sean (Mitzi), Patrick (Mary), Tim (Beth), Kelly (Jennifer), and Michelle (Steve), 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and Brother Robert (Marilyn), Sister Midge (Rom), Sister Dorothy, Sister-in-law Marlene, and Grandchild baby Killian.



David stated, "God was with me as I passed from this life to the next as He will be with you when you make your transition. 'I will come back again and take you to myself, so that where I am you also may be' (John 14.3). If you understand that there is nothing to fear in death then there will be little to fear in life."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store