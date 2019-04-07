|
David Parker
New York City - David passed away on November 21, 2018, in New York City from a heart attack.
Born March 20,1969, in St. Cloud. He graduated from Technical High School in 1987 and from Arizona State University in Tempe , AZ, in 1996. David moved to New York City shortly after his college graduation and lived in Manhattan until his death. Survived by his mother, Joanne of Minneapolis, MN, and his father Steve (Amy) of Bella Vista, AR, brothers Bob of Ramsey, MN, and Dan of San Francisco, CA, sister Deb (Scott) Proball of Anoka, MN, and nephew Jonathan Proball. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends. David excelled at bringing a room together with his charm, wit, and storytelling, and he is sorely missed. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 4, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Bunker Hills Activity Center, in the Oak Room, at 550 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 7, 2019