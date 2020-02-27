Services
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
418 Fifth Avenue SE
Melrose, MN 56352
320-256-4249
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
David "Dave" Schwanke


1945 - 2020
David "Dave" Schwanke Obituary
David "Dave" Schwanke

St. Cloud - David E. "Dave" Schwanke, age 74 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud with Rev. Bruce Timm officiating. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

David Edgar Schwanke was born October 21, 1945 in Melrose, Minnesota to Edgar and Luella (Meyer) Schwanke. Dave graduated from Sauk Centre High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was united in marriage to Aurelia Zenzen at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. After completing his state patrol training, Dave was placed as a Minnesota State Trooper in the Grand Marais area for eight years and served in the St. Cloud area for 28 years. He also worked for the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital in Food Service and the Soil Conservation Department.

He was a member and trustee of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Dave enjoyed woodworking, running marathons, 5k and 10k races, and snowshoeing.

Survivors include his wife, Aurelia Schwanke of St. Cloud; brother, Don (Ruth) Schwanke of Buffalo; stepsister, Marlene Hiliger of Texas; mother-in-law, Lydia Zenzen of Albany; and many loving relatives and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Luella Schwanke; and father-in-law, Clarence Zenzen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Melrose.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
