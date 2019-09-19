|
|
Dawn F. Meyer
Watertown, SD - Dawn F. Meyer, age 43, (daughter of Jerome and Beth Schlangen) formerly of Benson, MN, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident in Watertown, SD.
Visitation will be at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel from 2-4 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with Reverend Elmer Brinkman officiating.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Minnesota.
Dawn Florina Meyer, daughter of Jerome and Beth (Benzing) Schlangen was born on August 23, 1976 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar, MN. She grew up in rural Willmar, Appleton and Benson, MN. While living in Benson, Dawn worked at Perkins, Hardees and Country Inn & Suites. Dawn graduated from Benson Christian School in 1994.
On July 11, 2010 she married Richard "Rick" Meyer in Watertown. Dawn was employed in customer service at Hy-Vee, The Other Place Cafe and Hardees. She was currently employed at Spartan, Inc.
She was involved with the Beacon Center and Salvation Army. Dawn loved family activities and camping with the Schlangen's. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. She also enjoyed attending Christian music festivals, watching movies and reading.
Dawn is survived by her husband, Rick; her children, Dominic Ascheman of Wahpeton, ND and Gage Ascheman of Watertown; her parents, Jerome and Beth Schlangen of St. Cloud, MN; her sisters, Carrie (Stacy Sanders) Buddy, Bonnie Johnson and Lee Bowen; her grandmother, Ardis Garrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and Papa Jack.
Arrangements by Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel, www.wightandcomes.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 19, 2019