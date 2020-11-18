1/1
Dayton B. Patterson
2015 - 2020
Dayton B. Patterson

St. Cloud - Dayton Blake Patterson, age 5, St. Cloud, MN, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Due to the pandemic a private family service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The service will be lived streamed on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church website, www.bethlehemlutheran.org/stream. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dayton was born June 25, 2015 in Phoenix, AZ to Ali Raheem and Bianca Ellison. Dayton was attending kindergarten at Madison Elementary School in St Cloud.

Survivors include his mother, Bianca Ellison of St. Cloud, MN; father, Ali Raheem of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Dorian Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; Doriyon Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; Mahlik Magunson of St. Joseph, MN; Dallas Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Doriannah Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; Deliah Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; grandparents, Jackie Spates of East Chicago, IN; Henry Patterson of East Chicago, IN; Edna Ellison of St. Cloud, MN; and Larry Childs of Chicago, IL.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
